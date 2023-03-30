Himachal Pradesh records 255 Covid cases, 1 death

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday saw a steep spike in Covid-19 cases recording 255 new infections and one death. This is also the highest single-day spike in Covid cases in the last nine months. The total case count has now reached 3,13,952. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The highest 85 cases were reported from Kangra district, followed by 51 from Mandi and 26 from Bilaspur.

Nineteen cases were reported from Shimla, 17 from Solan, 14 from Hamirpur, 13 from Kullu, 10 from Chamba, eight from Sirmaur, five from Lahaul-Spiti, four from Kinnaur and three from Una.

Active cases in the state have climbed to 755. Single death was reported from Kangra which is also the worst-hit district with its case count at 70,977. The deceased was a 65-year-old man who was tested positive on Tuesday. He was suffering from co-morbidities and was admitted at the RPGMC, Tanda. The state health authorities had issued an advisory last Sunday after an uptick in Covid-19 cases. A total of 4,196 people died of the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

In view of the emerging situation, people have been advised to wear masks while visiting hospitals. Senior citizens and people with co-morbidities have also been advised to wear masks while in crowded places.

Apart from this people have been advised to observe social distancing norms, adhere to hand hygiene, take the precautionary dose of Covid vaccine and those with flu-like symptoms have been asked to get themselves screened for influenza and Covid-19 immediately.