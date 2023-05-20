Paper leak probe: Vigilance submits closure report of 5 recruitment cases to Himachal govt

The state vigilance has submitted a closure report of the five postcode examinations conducted through the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, dissolved by the state government after a paper leak case came to the fore. The results of these recruitment examinations will now be declared soon. (Representational Photo)

These also include the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) non-medical. The results of these recruitment examinations will now be declared soon.

After probing examinations of these five postcodes, vigilance has submitted the report to the government. On receiving the report from vigilance, the state government is likely to send it to the Public Service Commission (PSC) to declare the result.

Earlier, the state government had written a letter to the Commission to declare the results, but the PSC wanted a no objection certificate (NOC) from the investigating agency. This is the reason why results were not announced, despite the state government asking for its declaration within a week, nor did the PSC take the recruitment records of the Hamirpur Commission. Now, after getting the written closure report, it becomes possible for the PSC to obtain the records.

The state government was keen to declare results of the examinations, which are not under the purview of vigilance investigation. Examinations of various postcodes conducted by the Commission, in which vigilance investigation will not be required, the results of those postcodes can be declared sequentially. Earlier, seven postcodes were sent to the PSC for declaration of results on the basis of vigilances’ feedback from the state government, but there was no closure report for any of them.

On the other hand, ADGP vigilance, Satwant Atwal Trivedi said that the investigation of several examinations is still going on. He said that after the investigation of the SIT, the closure report of five postcodes has been given. The ADGP said that even now there may be FIRs filed in the case of many examinations.