Himachal Pradesh: Two workers feared drowned near Dhaulasidh hydel project dam

Two construction workers were feared drowned after they fell into the Beas river near the Dhaulasidh hydel project dam site in Nadaun sub division, 23km from Hamirpur, police said on Monday.

The local administration launched a search and informed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to look for the workers, Ramesh Chand, 41, and Ghanshyam, 43, both from Salooni sub division in Chamba district.

They worked with Sagar Mattha Construction Company.

Station in-charge Yograj Chandel, who rushed to the spot along with his team, said that the two workers had gone to the river to wash clothes on Sunday afternoon and climbed atop a boulder when one of them slipped and fell into the river. The other got up to raise the alarm and lost his balance, too.

Workers at the site rushed to help them but it was too late. Chandel said the search and rescue operation was halted after dark on Sunday.

The families of the victims have been informed.

