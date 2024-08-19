Himachal: PWD minister briefs governor about reconstruction works

Himachal Pradesh’s public works minister Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday briefed state’s governor Shiv Pratap Shukla about the damages in various areas of Himachal and the reconstruction works being carried out by the department. Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File)

Vikramaditya Singh told the governor that he also visited the disaster affected areas of Samej, Bagipul, Rajban, Manikaran and Malana, where there was loss of life and property. He also informed that the public works department has restored the Bailey Bridge in a record time of five days.

He informed that the public works department has received information about the loss of about ₹500 crore in this disaster. “Our main objective is to make Himachal Pradesh a strong and prosperous state and for this we will work together with the central government. We will not let any shortage come in the way of development of Himachal Pradesh.”