 Himachal: PWD minister briefs governor about reconstruction works - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal: PWD minister briefs governor about reconstruction works

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Aug 19, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Vikramaditya Singh told the governor that he also visited the disaster affected areas of Samej, Bagipul, Rajban, Manikaran and Malana, where there was loss of life and property

Himachal Pradesh’s public works minister Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday briefed state’s governor Shiv Pratap Shukla about the damages in various areas of Himachal and the reconstruction works being carried out by the department.

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File)
Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File)

Vikramaditya Singh told the governor that he also visited the disaster affected areas of Samej, Bagipul, Rajban, Manikaran and Malana, where there was loss of life and property. He also informed that the public works department has restored the Bailey Bridge in a record time of five days.

He informed that the public works department has received information about the loss of about 500 crore in this disaster. “Our main objective is to make Himachal Pradesh a strong and prosperous state and for this we will work together with the central government. We will not let any shortage come in the way of development of Himachal Pradesh.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: PWD minister briefs governor about reconstruction works
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On