Himachal received five times more assistance under Modi govt: Jai Ram

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that ever since the Congress government came to power in Himachal, it has continued to receive substantial financial support from the Centre, yet it keeps making serious remarks against the central government and the Prime Minister in an attempt to divert public attention. Himachal Pradesh leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

While addressing media persons in Shimla, Jai Ram, citing finance commission data, said that during the UPA regime, Himachal received around ₹18,000 crore under the 12th and 13th Finance Commissions, whereas under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the state received about ₹89,254 crore under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions — more than five times higher. He said this clearly shows when real injustice to Himachal occurred.

He said that the real issue is not whether the revenue deficit grant (RDG) was mentioned in the Union budget, but the fact that even when the state was receiving RDG, the government continued to claim financial distress. He said that after the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, if RDG has been discontinued, it is the responsibility of the present Congress government to manage finances effectively and take the state forward. Blaming the Centre or previous governments for its failures cannot solve the problem. If government is unable to handle the situation, it should honestly admit it before the people, he added.

Jai Ram reiterated that the BJP stands firmly for the interests of the state. If RDG has been stopped, the government must also understand that its failure to present its case effectively may have contributed to the situation. He emphasised that political speeches alone cannot resolve economic challenges; sound policy and fiscal discipline are essential.

He stated that the chief minister himself has repeatedly admitted that the state may face increasing financial stress, making it difficult to fulfil guarantees, continue development works, and meet commitments related to salaries, pensions, and dearness allowance. Instead of politicising the issue, the government should focus on solutions.