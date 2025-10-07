Himachal records significant growth in forest cover: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the state’s total forest cover has grown by 1,227.35 sq. km, rising from 14,353 sq. km in 2003 to 15,580.4 sq. km in 2023. This marks an increase from 25.73 to 28% of the state’s total geographical area, as of date, he said. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

Himachal Pradesh has reaffirmed its role as one of India’s greenest and environmentally progressive states, registering a major increase in both forest and tree cover over the past two decades, said CM Sukhu.

Similarly, the tree cover of Himachal Pradesh has expanded by 364.07 sq. km, from 491 sq. km in 2003 to 855.07 sq. km in 2023, reflecting growth from 0.88% to 1.53% of the total geographical area.

He said that this consistent upward trend underscores the success of the government of Himachal sustained efforts in afforestation, ecological restoration, and participatory forestry management. The state’s achievement stems from the effective implementation of large-scale plantation drives, adoption of community-based management schemes, and the active participation of local communities, self-help groups, and forest cooperatives in conservation activities, remarked the CM. He said that the government’s emphasis on native species restoration, improved nursery practices, and watershed-based land management has further enhanced vegetation density and biodiversity across the state’s diverse ecological zones.

Innovative programmes under joint forest management (JFM) and new participatory forest restoration schemes have encouraged people’s ownership of forest resources, ensuring both livelihood benefits and ecological security.

These forests forms vital watersheds feeding the major northern river systems, sustain agricultural productivity, regulate local climates, and support diverse cultural and spiritual traditions linked to nature.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that Himachal Pradesh’s progress demonstrates how policy commitment, scientific forest management, and people’s participation can jointly deliver ecological resilience and economic benefits.