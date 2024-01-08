Himachal sees 13% dip in road accidents

Himachal saw a 13% dip in road accidents as the state reported 2,255 accidents in 2023, as compared to 2,597 accidents in 2022, police said on Monday. The Himachal Police has adopted various measures during the last year like critical analysis of road accident database, use of technology in enforcement, procurement of latest tools for monitoring and regulation of traffic, officials said (iStock)

A total of 2,255 accidents, 882 fatalities and 3,542 injuries were reported in 2023 in comparison to 2,597 accidents, 1,032 fatalities and 4,063 injuries in 2022, said a statement issued by the police headquarters here.

The Himachal Police has adopted various measures during the last year like critical analysis of road accident database, use of technology in enforcement, procurement of latest tools for monitoring and regulation of traffic, officials said.

The statement said that identification and rectification of accident-prone black spots/stretches, erection of crash barriers and creation of awareness through community social media also helped.

This positive trend is a testament to the efficacy of strategic measures implemented by the cops, said Himachal director general of police Sanjay Kundu.