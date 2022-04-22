Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: Singapore paraglider rescued from Dhauladhar
chandigarh news

Himachal: Singapore paraglider rescued from Dhauladhar

Sumit Nurpuri, a professional paraglider pilot, had taken off from Billing in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra on Wednesday
During a solo flight to Manali, he lost the route due to high wind pressure and unfavourable thermals. (Image for representational purpose)
During a solo flight to Manali, he lost the route due to high wind pressure and unfavourable thermals. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 04:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

A Singapore paraglider pilot who was stranded in Dhauladhar mountains was safely rescued on Thursday.

Sumit Nurpuri, a professional paraglider pilot, had taken off from Billing in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra on Wednesday. He was on a solo flight to Manali.

However, he lost the route due to high wind pressure and unfavourable thermals. He flew towards high mountains and crash-landed in the area that falls in the jurisdiction of Kullu district.

Nurpuri had not obtained any permission from the tourism department for flying, but he was in touch with his team.

He alerted his team through SOS device he was wearing which helped in tracing his location immediately.

Director of the state disaster management authority Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said Nurpuri had sufficient supplies and a warm jacket.

“His team arranged a private helicopter for the rescue. He was rescued today and has been admitted to a hospital in Manali,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out