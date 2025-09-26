Himachal: SJVN hosts 37th annual meeting

SJVN Limited, on Thursday, held its 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) highlighting operational, financial and strategic achievements of the company. Bhupender Gupta stated that SJVN’s revenue from Operations increased to ₹2,897.25 crore, up by ₹363.66 crore from ₹2,533.59 crore in financial year 2023–24. (File)

Chairman and managing director Bhupender Gupta addressing the shareholders said that the financial year 2024–25 was a defining year of operational excellence. SJVN achieved its highest-ever generation of 10,647 MU from all operational projects. The 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station delivered record outputs, including highest ever quarterly generation of 3450.98 MU, highest single-day generation of 39.572 MU and record monthly generation of 1222.170 MU.

Similarly, 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station achieved its highest-ever monthly generation of 292.331 MU and clocked record quarterly generation of 955.616 MU, along with highest single-day generation of 11.023 MU. The 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station surpassed its design energy and generated 316.40 MU in its first operational year.

