Himachal: SP Gandhi files plea in high court against transfer of probe to CBI

Even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started probe into the death of Vimal Negi, chief engineer-cum-manager of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL, superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi on Monday moved the high court challenging the orders of the single bench to transfer the investigation to the central probe agency.SP Gandhi has filed the plea in his personal capacity, but such a petition can only be filed after a no-objection certificate from the state government. Earlier, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said his government would not challenge the decision to hand over the probe to CBI. He, however, had expressed his disagreement with HC observations. Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi (HT Photo)

The matter is likely to be taken up on Wednesday. Gandhi’s counsel, Jagdish Thakur, confirmed that the plea was moved before the division bench on Monday. “We have challenged the May 23 order of justice Ajay Mohan Goel, by which a CBI probe was ordered on the plea of Kiran Negi, the wife of the deceased. We have moved an application seeking the court’s permission to appeal against the order,” said Thakur while talking to HT.

“The investigation may be handed over to the SIT constituted by high court instead of CBI or any other central agency which is under control of Union government in order to avoid any conflict of interest,” read the petition.

Negi went missing on March 10, and his body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18.Through the petition, Gandhi said “as the affidavit filed by the director general of police was with ulterior motive, the scathing observations qua the investigation based upon the said document may be set aside.”The HC while allowing petition seeking CBI investigation on May 23, had observed, “If the DGP of the state himself has a concern about the fairness of the investigation, then even if this investigation is being carried out by the SIT in right earnest, it shall never instil confidence whatever may be the report... This court is of the considered view that in this case, there is an exceptional situation, which requires that the matter be investigated by the CBI.”

In his petition, Gandhi’s pointed out: “The DGP exposed all evidence in most irresponsible manner. Such blatant manner amounts to infringement of the rights of many who may have to face trial, he conducted a parallel investigation.”

Communist Party of India (CPI, Marxist) had expressed concern over the politicisation of Negi’s death and had urged the state government to initiate a judicial inquiry rather than handing over the case to the CBI.The CBI has already registered a fresh FIR on charges of abetment to suicide and common intention in the death of Negi. “The FIR was registered in New Delhi on the basis of the case filed by Shimla police on March 19, and CBI DSP Brijendra Prasad Singh will be the investigation officer,” the agency said.Senior cops manipulated central agencies tofalsely implicate me in eatery blast case: SP Gandhi

SP Gandhi on Monday alleged that senior officials in the police headquarters manipulated central agencies to falsely implicate him in a 2023 eatery blast case by claiming that RDX samples were found from the spot.

Alleging a “conspiracy” by the office of the director general of police (DGP), Gandhi alleged that efforts were made to project “a simple” gas leak blast at an eatery in Shimla as a terror act.

Two persons were killed while over 10 sustained injuries in the blast that took place in an eatery in Middle Bazaar near Mall Road in the heart of Shimla city on the evening of July 18, 2023.

This is the second time Gandhi has made allegations against top officials in the state. The SP had levelled serious allegations against former DGPs Sanjay Kundu and Atul Verma, as well as chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, in a press conference on May 24.