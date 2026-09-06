HT Morning Brief September 6: Fake anti-rabies vaccine resurfaces, Isro unease over privatisation, more

India’s drug regulator has traced a batch of the anti-rabies vaccine Abhayrab, which it flagged as misbranded and not of standard quality after it failed a potency test, to an unlicensed flat in north Delhi from where police seized the vials in April, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation said on Saturday. Four people have been arrested in the case. The seizure is the second time in less than two years that counterfeit Abhayrab doses have surfaced in India. Click here to read more .

Six years after the government opened the space sector to private companies, nine associations representing thousands of Isro employees have sought official clarification on the proposed transfer of the space agency’s manufacturing and operational functions to private entities. In a letter dated September 4 to Isro chairman and Department of Space (DoS) secretary V Narayanan, the associations sought clarity on the government’s privatisation policy, Isro’s future role, and the consequences for serving employees and future recruitment. Click here to read more .

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday removed Bhupesh Baghel as the general secretary in-charge of the poll-bound Punjab, replacing him with former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. The party also appointed Randeep Surjewala as Gujarat in-charge, another state going to polls next year, shaking up the organisation ahead of the series of upcoming elections. The Congress has also moved its three more in-charges (apart from the general secretaries) to other states. A senior Congress leader remarked that this is one of the biggest reshuffles at the higher level of the party organisation. Read more here.

Zee Founder Subhash Chandra faces CBI heat over defaulted loans, ₹ 1,322 crore loss to LIC Housing The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR against Essel Group chairperson and Zee founder Subhash Chandra for allegedly misleading LIC Housing Finance Limited about his net worth when he stood guarantee for two loans that went into default, leaving the public sector lender with a ₹1,322 crore loss. On CBI’s request, immigration authorities issued a look-out circular against Chandra at all airports, ports and land entry/exit points to ensure he doesn’t leave the country. Read more here.