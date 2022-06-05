Himachal steps up vigil on Bluestar anniversary eve
After the recent incident of Khalistan banners being put up outside the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala, the state police are on high alert in the run-up to the Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6.
The state police launched an intensive investigation to trace and track the activities of US-based Sikhs For Justice that claimed responsibility for the putting up the Khalistan banners and graffiti at the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha complex in Tapovan with the banned outfit’s self-styled leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu emailing video and audio messages claiming responsibility for the act.
“Diligent investigation by our special investigation team (SIT) into the Khalistani flag incident led to the unearthing of SFJ-sponsored modules that indulge in anti-India propaganda,” said Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu.
On May 24, the SIT arrested two accused Harveer Singh and Paramjeet Singh Pamma from Ropar district in Punjab and they confessed to carrying out similar acts in Kharar and Kurukshetra besides Ropar. Both are history-sheeters. Harveer Singh, a truck driver, is already booked in two cases of assault at Morinda and Ludhiana and was in jail for three months. Pamma has six theft cases against him Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Chandigarh.
The SIT found that the SFJ had set up a network 188 modules in 16 states with the maximum 140 in Punjab, eight in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Delhi, and five each in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh. SFJ modules were also active in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
The investigation revealed that the SFJ operatives use mobile phone numbers from 14 countries to send out threats and spread anti-India propaganda. Mostly it uses numbers from North America, Australia, the UAE, Malaysia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.
The state police have alerted central agencies in this regard.
In view of the tourist rush in the backdrop of the SFJ call for a referendum for a separate Sikh state on June 6, the police have stepped up vigil at popular destinations. District police officials have been told to keep special security units and bomb disposal squads on high alert and “strengthen the security of dams, railway stations, bus stands, government buildings and vital installations”.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
