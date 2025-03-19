Himachal: Sukhu’s govt to be remembered for loans, says Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur lashed out at Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government for taking ₹27,000 crore as loan in just two years of its term. Thakur, who initiated discussion on Budget, on Tuesday said, “The BJP took ₹28,744-crore loan in five years but you (Congress) have broken all records. ‘Sukh ki sarkar’ will be remembered in history for taking loans.” Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the assembly in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)

Thakur said the debt liability of HP would be above ₹1 lakh crore. The former CM pointed out that till 1993, there was no loan on Himachal Pradesh. “When the BJP had come to power, it had a loan liability worth ₹50,000 crore left by the previous Congress government,” said Thakur, while lashing out at the Congress for “harping that BJP had taken loans”. He said that development has been stalled in Himachal for two and a half years.

Flaying the Budget, the leader of Opposition said this is the first Budget in the history of the state with minimum growth. “The Budget of road, transport, tourism and civil aviation has been reduced from ₹2,700 crore to ₹1,522 crore, which is a reduction of more than 43%. Similarly, the Budget of irrigation and flood control has been reduced by one-third. The Budget of drinking water supply has been reduced by 44%. There has been a 40% cut in agriculture and other activities, 38% in general economic services, 33% in women and child development and nutrition and 51% in other items. How can public welfare schemes be run by reducing the budget of such important services by half and one-third?” he questioned.

Replying to him, CM Sukhu said, “The Revenue Deficient Grant (RDG) has been tapering, and GST compensation has been stopped thus the budget has less increase.”