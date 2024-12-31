Himachal to start milk procurement digitisation in 10 societies on pilot basis: CM

The digitisation of milk procurement is about to start in 10 societies on pilot basis in Himachal Pradesh said chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after review meeting of the animal husbandry department on Tuesday. Himachal Pradesh said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said digitisation would ensure hassle-free and seamless operations of the milk procurement which would also go a long way in maintaining transparency. (HT File)

Sukhu said the present state government is strengthening the rural economy by providing remunerative prices to the milk producers. Sukhu said the money for the milk procurement would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries and details regarding collection data, quantity, quality and pricing would be notified through SMS.

He said digitisation would ensure hassle-free and seamless operations of the milk procurement which would also go a long way in maintaining transparency. He also directed the officers to educate milk producers about the animal care and evolve a mechanism to support the farmers.

He said Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country who had introduced minimum support price for milk procurement which is the highest in the country. He said cow milk is being procured at ₹45 per litre while buffalo milk at ₹55 per litre from the farmers. He said to further bolster the rural economy many initiatives would be introduced in 2025-26 budget.

Sukhu said the government is going to spend ₹161.52 crore for establishing six new milk chilling plants and milk processing plants in the state.

He said the state government is also setting up a state-of-art fully automated milk processing plant at Dagwar in Kangra district with 1.50 lakh litres milk capacity per day expandable upto 3 lakh litres per day. He said that this plant would become operational in March, 2026 benefitting the milk producers from Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and other neighbouring districts. He said that till now 10% work on this plant has been completed. He directed to expedite the construction work of all these projects.

He also directed to focus on individual milk testing, real time data management with web and mobile interface. He also instructed to ensure GPS enabled route tracking and optimization for efficient milk transport. He said that separate marketing of Himachali dairy products must be ensured to provide better prices to the farmers for the hard work.