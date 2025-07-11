Himachal to table bill against unplanned construction in upcoming monsoon session

shailee.dogra@htlive.com Himachal revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi (File)

Amid ongoing devastation caused by heavy rainfall and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, the state’s revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday said that they will table a bill to check the unplanned construction in the state in the upcoming monsoon assembly session.

This statement comes at a time when the Himachal Pradesh had already seen devastation with the onset of monsoon causing estimated loss of more than ₹700 crore with 85 deaths and 35 people missing. According to the state emergency operations centre, a total of 192 transformers and 740 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state so far. Mandi district that became the epicentre of destruction witnessed 10 cloudbursts, along with flash floods and landslides, resulting in death of 15 people and 27 still missing.

“We often say houses shouldn’t be within 100 metres of rivers, but people forget quickly. There’s a need for strict laws, and we will bring a proposal in the upcoming assembly session. If passed unanimously, it will pave the way for enforcement. With consensus in the upcoming monsoon assembly session, the state would come up with a Law to regulate unscientific construction,” said Negi admitting that unchecked construction near rivers and streams was a serious problem.

Negi also lashed out at the Union government for discrimination for assistance and in post-disaster aid. “In 2023, damage worth ₹10,000 crore was assessed in Himachal Pradesh, but we received only ₹2,006 crore under the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA). Even then, 25% of the amount must be contributed by the state government.”

“This help came late in 2025 even though the loss occurred in 2023. Now in 2025, we are again facing large-scale destruction. Even BJP’s national president and Union ministers from Himachal have seen it.”

Negi appreciated former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s decision to join the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the meeting of central leaders. “Last time we asked them to join us in Delhi. Now they are willing. That’s a good step. Only when pain is felt personally does one understand its gravity,” he said.

Flood-affected Thunag horticulture college to be shifted to Sundernagar

Citing massive infrastructure damage and safety concerns, the state government has decided to shift the flood-affected College of Horticulture and Forestry from Thunag in Mandi district to Sundernagar, said Negi.

This comes a day after a delegation of college students met him and urged the state government to postpone their examinations and consider relocation or merger of the college with safer campuses.

Negi said, “Keeping in mind the studies and safety of students the flood hit college has been relocated at safer location in Sundernagar in Mandi from Thunag.”

The minister said, “The college in Thunag, which functions under our Horticulture University, was severely impacted by the flash floods on the evening of June 30. Around 300 students study horticulture and forestry there. It’s fortunate that most of them were not present on campus that night, as they were staying in PG accommodations or rented homes. Those who were there managed to save their lives by walking to safety.”

Negi stated that following an assessment, the university has declared holidays until July 14. “Examinations and new admissions are also due. We assessed whether classes could resume at the original location, but the infrastructure is severely compromised. Even the buildings are unsafe. So, we decided to shift the college to Sundernagar for now,” he said.

He clarified that the relocation was a temporary arrangement.

Negi also hit out at previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for opening the college being opened without proper infrastructure.

The College of Horticulture and Forestry, Thunag, Mandi was established in March 2019

“There was no hostel except for about seven girl students. Around 95% of the students lived in houses near the nallah, which turned disastrous,” he said.

“We have directed the university to identify a safe location where classes and hostels can be operated immediately. We want the college to function independently and not as a merged entity,” the minister stressed.