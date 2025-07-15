Himachal: Traffic again disrupted on Mandi-Kullu highway

The vehicular movement was again disrupted on Monday morning on the Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway after a fresh landslide near the 4-mile mark in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Stranded vehicles after the Mandi-Kullu strech of highway was disrupted again on Monday morning after a fresh landslide. (HT Photo)

Hours later, the one-way traffic movement was restored on the stretch. The landslide had left hundreds of people stuck in traffic jams.

Earlier, the one-way traffic movement was restored on Sunday evening after more than 24 hours as the traffic was blocked on the highway following a landslide on Saturday. Traffic had been restored from around 4pm to 11pm on Sunday after the stretch was cleared of debris from Saturday afternoon’s massive landslide. The stretch was again closed during Sunday night and was opened for one-way traffic on Monday afternoon after debris was cleared from the road at the four-mile mark.

According to the state emergency operation centre, as many as 192 roads remained blocked in Himachal on Monday with the highest, 146, roads blocked in Mandi district alone. In Kullu district, 25 roads remained blocked. Moreover, 745 water supply schemes also remained disrupted in the state on Monday.

Heavy rainfall likely in coming days, orange alert in three HP districts

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places in parts of the state till July 18.

While a heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is expected on July 15, heavy rainfall activity is expected from July 16 to 18. The weather office has issued an orange alert of heavy to very rainfall for July 15 (Tuesday) at isolated places in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while a yellow alert has been sounded in Bilaspur, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts.

According to MeT department officials, the monsoon activity was normal over the state during the last 24 hours. During this period, light to moderate rainfall was observed at many places and heavy rain was observed at isolated places.

The highest of 7 cm was recorded in Rajgarh, followed by Khadrala (4 cm), Pachhad (4 cm), Mandi (3 cm), Sangrah (3 cm), Bhuntar Aero (2 cm), Shimla (1 cm), Rohru (1 cm), Manali (1 cm), Kasauli (1 cm), Kotkhai (1 cm) and Jubbal (1 cm).