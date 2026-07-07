FIFA World Cup 2026: Want more than matches? Here are 7 Indian football films and web series to watch

Even though India may not be part of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the country’s cinema has always kept the spirit of football alive. Through inspiring stories of grit, resilience and ambition, these tales celebrate the sport, capturing every fan’s dream of seeing India on football’s biggest stage. Here’s a look at some of the Indian stories centred around the theme of football A list of must-watch Indian films and web series for football lovers 1. Maidaan

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan (2024)

If there’s one Indian film every football fan should revisit during the FIFA WC, it’s Maidaan (2024). Featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, the biographical drama on the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary coach of the Indian football team during its Golden Age from 1952 to 1962. Under Rahim’s guidance, India won gold at the 1951 Asian Games, reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, its finest Olympic football finish to date, and clinched another gold at the 1962 Asian Games. 2. Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Arshad Warsi and John Abraham in Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the 2007 sports drama follows the story of a struggling South Asian football club, Southall United, in London, fighting to save itself from shutting down. Starring John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, the film explores the themes of friendship, teamwork, identity and challenges faced by the immigrant community, with football at its heart. 3. Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund (2022)

The 2022 Hindi biographical film, directed by Nagraj Manjule, tells the inspiring story of Vijay Barse (Amitabh Bachchan), a retired sports teacher who uses football to change the lives of underprivileged children. After discovering a group of slum kids in Mumbai playing with a makeshift ball, he mentors them and builds them into a disciplined team, helping them rise above poverty and crime. 4. Real Kashmir Football Club

A scene from the series Real Kashmir Football Club

With Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles, the sports drama web series is inspired by the true story of how two dreamers and 20 underdogs created Kashmir’s first professional football team. The eight-episode show tracks their journey as they face numerous obstacles, including social pressure, family resistance, and the region’s geopolitical hurdles. Despite the odds, the team evolves from playing on local grounds to compete in a top-flight Indian football league 5. Shabad- Reet aur Riwaz

Suvinder Pal Vicky and Mihir Ahuja in Shabad: Reet aur Riwaaz

Set in Punjab, the show centres on the delicate bond between a father and son struggling to truly understand each other. It stars Mihir Ahuja as Ghuppi as a teenager with a stutter who aspires to play football, while his father, a revered Ragi singer (played by Suvinder Pal Vicky), expects him to follow the family’s religious singing tradition. What follows is an emotional struggle between tradition and dreams, as Ghuppi fights to carve out his own identity. 6. Bigil

Vijay in Bigil (2019)

The 2019 Tamil sports action-drama directed by Atlee follows the story of a young footballer, played by Vijay, who gives up the game after his father’s murder. Years later, he gets a chance to reconnect with his passion when a friend encourages him to coach a women’s football team. The film also stars Nayanthara in a key role and blends sport, emotion and action. 7. Golondaaj

A glimpse from Golondaaj (2021)