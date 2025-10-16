Himachal urban devp authority directed to explore opportunities for ‘spiritual township’ projects

With an aim to enhance tourism prospects in the state, Himachal Pradesh housing and urban development authority (HIMUDA) has been directed to explore opportunities for “Spiritual Township” projects. Himachal urban and town planning minister Rajesh Dharmani (File)

The instructions were issued by urban and town planning minister Rajesh Dharmani while chairing a review meeting of HIMUDA on Wednesday. Dharmani while highlighting the state’s tourism potential, informed that a tourism village will be developed in Narghota, Kangra district.

Dharmani also emphasised that along with sustainable development goals, well-planned development projects are being promoted across the state. He instructed HIMUDA officials to ensure the timely completion of ongoing projects. The minister also highlighted efforts to develop Himachal Pradesh as an IT Hub, directing that work on IT Township projects should continue. In Shimla, he reviewed the Mountain City project at Jathiya Devi aimed at reducing congestion in the city. Discussions were also held regarding real estate projects in collaboration with private partners.

Dharmani announced that youth-led startups will be encouraged under the HIMUDA Startup and Student Innovation Policy. Under this policy, a startup fund of ₹25 lakh for one year has been allocated by HIMUDA. Each eligible startup proposal will receive funding of up to ₹5 lakh. The primary objective of the policy is to create a robust ecosystem to promote innovation and startups in the state. This initiative is expected to accelerate economic growth and generate employment opportunities, playing a significant role in shaping a vibrant startup ecosystem in Himachal.

HIMUDA has streamlined several long-standing non-functional posts and, to strengthen its operational framework, 46 new posts across different categories have been created.