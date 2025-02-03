Himachal: Vehicle falls into Sutlej in Kinnaur, two missing

Two persons went missing after a vehicle and a mixer-wagon (miller) attached to it plunged into the Sutlej river along the Tangling link road near the Shongtong Bridge in Himachal’s Kinnaur district on Saturday. Rescue personnel at the mishap site near the Shongtong Bridge in Himachal’s Kinnaur district on Sunday. (HT photo)

A search operation has been launched to trace them. The two persons were reportedly in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Their identities have not been disclosed yet. Despite a search operation launched by the police and project management (Shongtong hydroelectric project) late at night, the victims remain untraceable. The search operation continued throughout the night.

An NDRF team arrived at the scene on Sunday morning, joining police, disaster response and project management teams in the search operation in the river.

Kinnaur superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek S said the police received information about the incident at 8 pm on Saturday. “The search operation, carried out by the police and NDRF, is underway. A technical team of the hydroelectric power project is also assisting in the search operation,” he said.

Police officials said the missing individuals are said to be the employees of Shongtong hydroelectric project.