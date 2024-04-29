 Himachal: Vikramaditya promises smart city project for Mandi - Hindustan Times
Himachal: Vikramaditya promises smart city project for Mandi

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 29, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday promised to bring Mandi under the smart city project if he wins the election.

Himachal Pradesh, India, 28 April: Vikrmaditya Singh Congress candidate from Mandi alongwith Kaul Singh during his election campaign in Drang area of Mandi district in on Sunday , 28 April. Photo Hindustan Times/Birbal Sharma (HT Photo)
He was speaking during a public meeting at Jogindernagar in Mandi. “My priority would be to provide every facility to the people of Mandi and make it the best parliamentary constituency in the county. I have come here to seek your blessings,” Vikramaditya said.

Vikramaditya, son of six-time Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh, said our family shares old relations with every part of the Mandi parliamentary constituency. “The relationship my father has cultivated with the people of Mandi, I will not let that bond be broken, rather will strengthen it. When the party high command gave me this responsibility to contest the elections from Mandi, I saw it as an opportunity to have a direct connection with our workers here and that will advance our family relations.

When the party high command told me to contest the election from Mandi, I did not hesitate. I am not one to shy away from any political challenge. I do not care about who our opponent is, we are moving forward with a positive vision for Mandi. In time to come, we will make the Mandi parliamentary constituency, the best in the country. We will collectively take up the issues of Mandi, he added.

He said, “During the last year’s disaster in Mandi, which left a trail of destruction, our leaders stood by the people of Mandi. Be it sitting MP Pratibha Singh or chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, we visited different parts of the Mandi. We have provided 22,000 government jobs in our tenure and have fulfilled 5 guarantees so far.”

Speaking about the Agniveer scheme, Vikramaditya Singh said, “This scheme is destroying the future of our youth. At the national level, the INDIA bloc has decided to withdraw the Agniveer scheme if voted to power. Those who have enrolled in the Agniveer scheme in Mandi will be recruited in the army permanently,” he said.

