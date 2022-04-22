Himachal will remember Virbhadra for centuries: Pratibha
Lok Sabha member from Mandi Pratibha Singh on Thursday made a blistering attack on the Himachal government by accusing it of failing on all fronts.
“I will continue to follow the path shown by my late husband Virbhadra Singh. He dedicated his life to the public well-being. I will continue to raise the issues related to people and the state’s development. People will remember Virbhadra for centuries,” she said while addressing party workers at HP Congress headquarters on Thursday.
“The Congress is not bothered about who is coming and going. We are focused on public issues,” she said, while taking a jibe at the upcoming rallies of BJP’s national president JP Nadda and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
“This will not have an impact in the upcoming assembly elections in the state,” she added. “Our party won the by-polls on the core issues impacting the common man. People will support us again,” the MP said.
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the party will be actively working in days to come. “The focus of the party is on the membership drive and soon, the Congress will start its campaign,” he added.
Meanwhile, Kanta Sihyal, CPI(M) leader and former councillor of Shimla municipal corporation, said the Congress is taking both the MC and legislative assembly elections as “finals”.
