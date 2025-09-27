Himachal: Woman allege exploitation by HAS officer, officers terms them baseless

A woman from Kullu has levelled allegations of sexual exploitation against an administrative official then posted in Kullu, who is now posted in Sujanpur, but the officer has dismissed the allegations as baseless. The Director General of Police have ordered an inquiry into the matter after directions by chief secretary. (File)

In a video, posted by the officer on Friday, he said that the case has already been investigated at three levels and he has been found innocent.

A panchayat secretary from Kullu district had accused the officer of sexual exploitation and alleged that on August 24, 2024, the official called her to his residence and tried to rape her along with a friend. The complainant said that when she resisted, she was beaten up and the incident was filmed by his friend, she had alleged and added that the police did not take any action in this regard.

In the video released on Friday, the officer said, “A woman used to come to me with small works and gradually she developed infatuation towards me and started calling me frequently. I tried to explain to her several times that there are certain restrictions but she started following and harassing me.”

“Once the woman even came to my house and when confronted she became angry and started making up stories,” he added. The video statement of the official stated that the complaints were filed at various forums and were investigated thoroughly. “The first investigation was conducted at one forum, then a complaint was filed at another, and we received a clean chit there as well. After that, a third-level investigation was conducted, and we received relief there as well. Now, the same allegations are being repeated again and again.”

HC deferrs bail plea of Una official

Himachal Pradesh high court on Friday deferred the hearing of the anticipatory bail filed by the Una official for October 3. The official was booked on a complaint of a woman who accused him of sexual exploitation on the pretext of marriage.