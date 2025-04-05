Himachal: Woman held after husband found dead in Chamba

A woman has been arrested after her husband was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mugla, Chamba tehsil, police said on Friday. Superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Yadav said that a case of murder has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Kewal, 48. According to initial reports, Kewal and his wife, Hemlata, had a heated altercation on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police suspect the dispute turned violent.

Superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Yadav said that a case of murder has been registered against Hemlata under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “Preliminary investigations reveal the couple argued, and on Wednesday night, their dispute escalated into a physical altercation, during which Hemlata allegedly struck her husband,” the SP said.

On Thursday morning, Hemlata reportedly left for work, and their son also left the house. Earlier that day, Kewal had asked neighbours for water. Later, he was found unconscious in his room.

Locals informed the police, who arrived promptly and recorded statements from neighbours confirming the prior night’s altercation. Based on the gathered evidence and witness accounts, Hemlata was taken into custody and will be presented in court. Further investigation is ongoing.