Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal: Woman held after husband found dead in Chamba

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 05, 2025 09:08 AM IST

According to initial reports, Kewal and his wife, Hemlata, had a heated altercation in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday

A woman has been arrested after her husband was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mugla, Chamba tehsil, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Yadav said that a case of murder has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (HT File)
Superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Yadav said that a case of murder has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Kewal, 48. According to initial reports, Kewal and his wife, Hemlata, had a heated altercation on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police suspect the dispute turned violent.

Superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Yadav said that a case of murder has been registered against Hemlata under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “Preliminary investigations reveal the couple argued, and on Wednesday night, their dispute escalated into a physical altercation, during which Hemlata allegedly struck her husband,” the SP said.

On Thursday morning, Hemlata reportedly left for work, and their son also left the house. Earlier that day, Kewal had asked neighbours for water. Later, he was found unconscious in his room.

Locals informed the police, who arrived promptly and recorded statements from neighbours confirming the prior night’s altercation. Based on the gathered evidence and witness accounts, Hemlata was taken into custody and will be presented in court. Further investigation is ongoing.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Woman held after husband found dead in Chamba
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On