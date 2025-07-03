Himachal: Dalai Lama accepted people’s wish, say Tibetans in exile

The exiled Tibetans at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala expressed their elation on Wednesday after the 14th Dalai Lama said that the institution of Dalai Lama would continue, thus making it clear that there would be a future reincarnation. Tibetans have been waiting for their exiled spiritual leader to speak on the issue of his reincarnation as he had stated in 2011 that he would address the matter upon turning 90. Dalai Lama

His video message was delivered to the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference which began at McLeodganj near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh ahead of his 90th birthday on July 6. The Dalai Lama said the institution would continue after his death, citing multiple appeals over the past 14 years from Tibetan diaspora in exile, Buddhists from across the Himalayan region, Mongolia and parts of Russia and China for it.

Lhodrak Tharchi, who researches on China, said that after hearing the statement of the Dalai Lama, they are elated as the spiritual leader has accepted the people’s will. “All the Tibetans, no matter whether they are under Chinese oppression or in the free world, have for many years requested him again and again to continue the reincarnation. So, today he officially stated that there will be reincarnation,” he said.

“It is a big statement, especially for the Chinese government. We have said on a number of occasions that they (Chinese communists) do not believe in religion and they do not have any authority to say anything on the matter of reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. He clearly said that the authority to recognise the future reincarnation will rest solely with Gaden Phodrang Trust. Tibetan people and all also those who follow Tibetan Buddhism will be behind the Dalai Lama and Gaden Phodrang Trust,” Tharchi added.

Echoing the similar sentiments, Tenzin Tsundue, Dharamshala-based Tibetan writer and activist, says, “The 14th Dalai Lama’s statement today that there will be the 15th Dalai Lama is a great news for all Tibetans – inside and outside of Tibet – and his followers all over the world. He sent out a written statement, which concluded by saying that the entire process of selecting the next Dalai Lama will be carried out by Gaden Phodrang Trust, which is an institution under Dalai Lama and they alone will have the authority and no one else. That is an important message to China. Whatever China may be plotting, thinking, mulling, they have no authority whatsoever.”

The 14th Dalai Lama’s life has been one of extraordinary resilience. Following the unsuccessful uprising against the Chinese occupation in 1959, the Dalai Lama sought refuge in India, where he set up the government-in-exile in Dharamsala, and became the global face of the struggle.

Tenzin Nyima, general secretary of the Tibetan Women’s Association, said, “We feel happy about the statement given by the Dalai Lama. His statement also conveyed the message to outsiders that no one has the right to interfere in Tibetan traditions. Future reincarnation will be recognised as per his statement which is a direct message to the Chinese government.”

Resolution supports Dalai Lama’s statement

The participants of the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference being held at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala on Wednesday passed a resolution supporting the statement issued by the Dalai Lama on his reincarnation.

The participants, led by eminent lamas of different religious traditions, unanimously said that the core process of recognising the reincarnations of the Dalai Lama is as per the unique Tibetan Buddhist tradition. “Hence, we not only strongly condemn the People’s Republic of China’s usage of reincarnation subject for their political gain. We will never accept it,” they said in a resolution.

Tibetans both in and outside Tibet have made a pledge to maintain national unity of solidarity and continue to struggle for the just cause of Tibet in a bid to extend wholehearted cooperation to the fulfillment of the Dalai Lama’s noble wishes and aspirations. HTC