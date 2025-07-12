Himachal: Doctors brave 14-km walk to treat elderly patient in monsoon-pounded Mandi

In the face of disaster that has wreaked havoc in Mandi, a medical team from the Community Health Centre in Thunag walked 14 km through rugged terrain to deliver life-saving care to a 78-year-old patient. The team walked 14 km each way to reach Lajje Ram, a resident of Barad village, who suffers from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), age-associated prostate gland enlargement that can cause urination difficulty. (HT)

Mandi chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepali Sharma said, “Recently, his Foley catheter got blocked. Due to his extreme weakness and the complete lack of transport, a team of health workers led by Dr Abhishek from CHC Thunag hiked through the hilly route to Barad village. They successfully replaced the catheter and provided him immediate relief.”

She added, “From the very first day of the disaster, health department teams have been going door-to-door across villages to ensure that essential medical services reach every affected individual.”

18,000 people screened so far

The health department has been working to provide health checkups and other medical services to people in affected areas of Mandi district. Till now, the department has conducted health checkups of more than 18,000 people and essential medicines have been provided to more than 5,000 needy people.

Dr Deepali Sharma said immediately after the disaster, 24 medical teams were sent to the affected areas, out of which 10 teams were providing services in Thunag and 10 teams in Janjehli area. The department has especially focused on children, the elderly, pregnant women and people suffering from serious diseases. Wherever a patient demanded a particular medicine, the department also ensured that the medicine was delivered to their home.

She said at present, the priority of the department was the speedy restoration of normal health services in the affected areas, so that people did not face any hindrance in regular treatment.

Officials said to prevent waterborne diseases, the department had distributed 30,000 chlorine tablets in the Seraj area, which were being delivered door to door.

The health department is also providing counselling to the affected people in the form of mental and social support, so that they remain mentally strong in this difficult time.

“The pregnant women who were likely to deliver in the month of July were taken to the Regional Hospital Mandi and Medical College Nerchowk in time with the help of the administration so that institutional delivery could be ensured,” officials said.