Himachal’s higher reaches receive fresh snow

The higher reaches in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snow on Tuesday. Most parts of the state, including its capital Shimla, were lashed with rains, which plunged the temperatures two to three degrees. People take a stroll amid drizzle on The Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain and snow in the state in the next 24 hours.

“There will be spells of rain and snow in the higher reaches and showers in other parts of HP till the night of March 1. The weather will remain clear after March 2 for up to five days. Thunderstorm and hailstorm warnings have been issued. Snow is expected in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and higher mountains of Shimla,” said IMD’s HP head Surender Paul.

“The maximum temperatures have dropped by two to three degrees Celsius and would plunge further in the next two days. The minimum temperatures will rise after the western disturbance that has already appeared in the state. This year, we have 50% deficit of snowfall in Kinnaur, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu have nearly normal snowfall, but in other parts of the state, there is also a rain deficit of 40%,” Paul added.

“The weather is fluctuating. Earlier in February, the weather was warm and now in the same month, it is raining and the cold has intensified. It is a good time to visit Himachal,” said a tourist from Chandigarh.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded lowest temperature in the state at -3.6 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri saw -1.1 degrees Celsius, and Kalpa in Kinnaur witnessed a low of -1 degree Celsius.

Narkanda recorded 5.7 degrees Celsius, Kufri 4.1 degrees Celsius, Manali 3 degrees Celsius and Dalhousie recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius.

In Shimla, the temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius and in Dharamshala, it was 10.2 degrees Celsius.