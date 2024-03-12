Himadri Kaushik assumes charge as Panchkula DCP

The new deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadri Kaushik took charge on Monday. After taking charge, Kaushik said ensuring women’s safety and countering cyber crime will be her priorities. Panchkula DCP Himadri Khaushik (HT Photo)

A 2019 batch IPS officer, Khaushik hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and is a chemical engineering graduate. She has previously served as assistant superintendent of police in Yamunanagar and Karnal. This is her first posting as DCP.

Taking note of cyber criminals adopting new methods to cheat people, she said a dedicated team will be constituted to spread awareness among residents.

“Different police teams will be formed, of which, one team will spread awareness and the other will work on fraud complaints,” she said.

While interacting with the police officers, the DCP said women’s safety and tackling the drug menace were important areas.

Soon after taking charge, the DCP organised an inter-state crime coordination committee meeting with Solan superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh.

“A WhatsApp group has been created for mutual coordination, in which all types of traffic and crime related activities will be shared,” the DCP said, adding that checkpost on both sides will help keep vigil on movement of drugs and illegal liquor.

Singh, meanwhile, said mutual coordination will go a long way in catching criminals, who tend to flee to nearby states after committing crimes.