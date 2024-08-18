Himchal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu inaugurates development projects worth 184 crore in Hamirpur

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects amounting to ₹184 crore in Hamirpur district. Himchal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu interacting with children during his visit to Hamirpur. (HT Photo)

Sukhu laid the foundation stone for a multipurpose sports complex at Kharidi in Nadaun, being developed with an outlay of ₹65 crore. The facility will feature an eight lane swimming pool, a shooting range and dedicated areas for wrestling, boxing, kabaddi, yoga, table tennis, and badminton. He stated the state government is also constructing such sports complexes in other parts to promote a healthy lifestyle among the youth and to encourage them to refrain from drugs.

The chief minister also laid the foundation for farmers’ training centres in Dhanpur (Bara) and Agriculture Complex in Hamirpur, costing ₹4.50 crore.

Sukhu also inaugurated the projects for widening and strengthening five roads. These include ₹35 crore Pattha-Salauni-Deothsidh, ₹49 crore Rangas-Kangu-Dhaneta road, ₹5.67 crore Gandiyan-Badaitar road, and ₹16 crore Paniyala-Kashmir and Dhaneta-Barsar roads.

The chief minister inaugurated a Centre of Excellence at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bara, established at a cost of ₹1.31 crore. With an annual production capacity of 3.50 lakh saplings on 1,400 hectares of land, this facility will provide vegetable saplings to farmers in Hamirpur district and surrounding areas.

Additionally, Sukhu inaugurated the newly constructed PG Block at the College of Horticulture and Forestry in Neri, completed at a cost of ₹ 3.46 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of the girls hostel in the college, costing ₹ 3.62 crore.