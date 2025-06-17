Hisar man gets 3-year jail for 23-lakh job fraud

A local court has sentenced a Hisar resident to three-year imprisonment for defrauding a family of around ₹23 lakh with a promise of securing government jobs to its members. The convict, Sunder Singh, hailing from Bagla village in Hisar, has also been fined ₹1,000 by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, presided over by Kirti Vashista. Sunder Singh has been fined ₹ 1,000 by a court in Panchkula. (Shutterstock)

The FIR was registered at the Sector 5 police station on August 21, 2017 for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy on the complaint of Mukesh Kumar. The complainant stated that a JBT teacher, Bhajan Lal Saini, introduced him to Sunder Singh in May 2016 who promised government jobs for Mukesh’s family members. The complainant said the accused promised patwari’s job for his brother Mohit and sister-in-law Suman and auction recorder’s position for his wife Sudesh as well as a friend’s wife.

According to Mukesh, Sunder made him meet one Nafe Singh Jakhar of Adampur in Hisar, who has been absconding. On June 1, 2016, Mukesh paid Nafe Singh ₹5 lakh through his friend Sunil Chahal. Nafe Singh sought another ₹4 lakh which Mukesh paid after borrowing from a partner.

The complainant mentioned that Sunder Singh instructed him to cease contact with Nafe Singh and demanded ₹5 lakh, following which Mukesh borrowed ₹4 lakh to pay it to him. Later, Sunder sought ₹12 lakh more while promising a reporter’s job in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha for Mukesh’s wife and his friend’s son-in-law. According to Mukesh, he paid ₹10 lakh following which he was told about an interview in September. When that didn’t materialise, Mukesh gew suspicious and, according to him, he subsequently learnt that Sunder had a history of similar deceptions.

The complainant said that Sunder then claimed the reporter’s interview would take place on December 13, 2016, but repeatedly claimed that the same had been delayed. Mukesh eventually got to know that the reporter’s recruitment in the Vidhan Sabha had concluded in October 2016.

Acting on his complaint, the police had arrested Sunder Singh. Mukesh Kumar had died during the trial on August 31, 2020. Nafe Singh Jakhar remains at large.