Hisar RO transferred over ‘close relations’ with Congress leaders

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 15, 2024 05:34 AM IST

As per an order issued by chief secretary TVSN Prasad, 2020 batch HCS officer Harbir Singh has been transferred to the post of Hisar SDM. Earlier, Harbir was on the post of CEO of Hisar Zila Parishad. Jagdeep has not been appointed anywhere yet.

The Haryana government on Friday transferred Hisar assembly returning officer-cum-Hisar SDM Jagdeep Singh after receiving complaints that his maternal uncle was Congress MLA and also that he has familial connection to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and keen relations with Hisar MP Jai Parkash.

The principal secretary of Election Commission of India has directed the office of chief electoral officer, Haryana, to send a factual report in the complaint received against Jagdeep that he has close relations with Congress leaders.

