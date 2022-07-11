Hisar thermal plant protest: Talks remain inconclusive
The three-member panel appointed by the Haryana government on Monday held deliberations with the committee formed by Khedar residents to cremate the body of a 56-year-old farmer, who died during a clash on Friday and resolve the issue, but the talks remained inconclusive.
The protesters said they had asked the three-member panel to revoke the FIR filed against 800 people and release their four youths, who were arrested in connection with the violent clash.
“We have asked people from various parts of the state to attend the mahapanchayat on July 13,” they added.
A 56-year-old farmer was killed and four others, including three cops, had sustained injuries when a tractor driver allegedly tried to ram his vehicle into a barricade, but ran over them during a protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant at Khedar on Friday, forcing the police to use water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.
Residents of Khedar and adjoining villages have been protesting against the new guidelines issued by the ministry of power to stop giving free ash to farmers, which they have been getting for the last many years.
Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and BJP leader Sampat Singh have already extended their support to the protesters and condoled the farmer’s death.
-
Covid-like symptoms prompt absenteeism at offices, schools
Mumbai If one looks at the daily caseload of new Covid infections in the city, the situation doesn't appear worrisome. After a surge in June, July has recorded a decline in both new and active cases. However, the situation on the ground is different with absenteeism at workplaces and educational institutions owing to Covid and Covid-like symptoms including high-grade fever, body ache, cold and sore throat.
-
Jind: Student asked to ‘vacate’ hostel on seeking sweets on Eid, varsity calls it communication gap
A 22-year-old student, who is enrolled in the Master of Arts (music) course at Jind's Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, claimed The student, Naveen Kumar Dalal, of Jhajjar's Silothi village was forced to vacate the varsity hostel after he sought sweets in dinner on the occasion of Eid on Sunday evening. His allegation was refuted by the university authorities. The student, Naveen Kumar Dalal, of Jhajjar's Silothi village said he was a member of the hostel's mess committee.
-
Congress protests demolition of houses in Karnal
Extending support to Karnal residents whose under-construction houses were razed during a demolition drive in unapproved colonies, Congress workers on Monday held a protest at the mini secretariat. The demonstrators were led by a local Congress leader Sardar Tarlochan Singh. The protesters handed over a memorandum to deputy commissioner Anish Yadav addressed to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his immediate intervention in the matter and compensation to the aggrieved families.
-
Stone crusher staffers ‘assaulted’ in Yamunanagar; 8 booked
Yamunanagar police have booked eight men for allegedly assaulting employees of two stone crushers and holding them captive in the Chhachhrauli area of the district, officials said on Monday. Those booked include Inderpal Singh alias Babbal, Rampal Kamboj, Pawan Malik, Virender Sharma, Gurcharan Singh, Inam, Vijay Yadav and Vijay Kumar. Reacting to the development, one of the accused and mining contractor Inderpal Singh said it was a conspiracy by a former MLA to defame them.
-
Yamunanagar: Two members of Sadhaura civic body join BJP
Two elected members of the Sadhaura municipal committee, who contested independentally, have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, district president Rajesh Sapra said. The members, Sunita Rani (ward number 4) and Ankush Rana (ward number 10), were inducted into the party fold by Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and Sapra in Yamunanagar.
