Hisar to get metropolitan development authority

The Cabinet approved the draft of the Hisar Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Bill 2024.

An official spokesperson said the state government has decided to establish the Hisar Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to ensure sustained and balanced growth of Hisar Metropolitan area.

The Authority would work on the similar lines of the Metropolitan Development Authorities set up at Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonepat to develop a vision for the continued, sustained and balanced growth of Hisar metropolitan area.

The Authority, while working with other key government departments, would ensure availability of infrastructure and other facilities to the people.