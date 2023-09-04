News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hisar village mishap: 1 killed, 15 hurt as tractor-trailer overturns after hitting speed breaker

Hisar village mishap: 1 killed, 15 hurt as tractor-trailer overturns after hitting speed breaker

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 04, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said the driver had stopped the tractor around 3am to answer the nature’s call and after some time, all devotees sat in the trailer while a few sat inside the tractor.

One person was killed and 15 others injured after the tractor-trailer they were travelling in overturned after hitting a speed breaker near Hisar’s Satrod village on Sunday. The incident took place when devotees from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly were going to Gogamedi temple in Rajasthan.

The deceased has been identified as Badri Prasad, 49, of Bareilly. The injured persons were rushed to the Hisar civil hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. (HT File)
The deceased has been identified as Badri Prasad, 49, of Bareilly. The injured persons were rushed to the Hisar civil hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

“The tractor hit a speed breaker due to which, it overturned along with the trailer, causing the passengers to fall off. One person was crushed under the wheel of a trailer,” he added.

The spokesperson said the victim’s post-mortem was conducted and his body was handed over to his family members.

