Hisar woman held for extorting money from former minister’s brother

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 03, 2024 05:14 AM IST

A Hisar woman was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from former Haryana minister and BJP leader Anoop Dhanak’s brother by threatening him to implicate in a fake rape case, said police officials on Saturday.

Police have booked the woman and her two aides, who are at large under Sections 308(2), 308(6), 3(5) of the BNS, says the SHO. (iStock)
Uklana station house officer Gurvinder Singh said that a woman, along with her two aides, was allegedly trying to extort money from former minister Anoop Dhanak’s brother Satish by threatening him to implicate in a fake rape case.

“She was arrested when she came to collect 2.30 lakh from Satish Dhanak. She and her two aides had extorted 13.50 lakh from the complainant. The woman was demanding 9 lakh from the former minister’s brother by threatening him to lodge a fake rape case against him and his brother Anoop. We have booked the woman and her two aides, who are at large under Sections 308(2), 308(6), 3(5) of the BNS,” the SHO added.

In his complaint to the police, the complainant Satish said that he was looking after the political work of his brother Anoop and met a woman from Hisar district two years ago.

“The woman met me related to work and later we met several times. After a while, she started threatening me to implicate me and my brother in a fake rape case and demanded 10 lakh. On May 14, 2023, my friend Satish gave her 6.50 lakh. She continued to blackmail us, and we gave her 3 lakh in Hisar court on September 21, 2023 and 2 lakh in December 2023. The woman and former Kinala village sarpanch Madan Lal demanded 25 lakh from us during the assembly polls when my brother was contesting by threatening to highlight this issue during the polls. Now they are again demanding 9 lakh,” he added.

