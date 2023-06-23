Hit-and-run in Mohali claims Patiala resident’s life

A hit-and-run in the city on Thursday claimed a Patiala resident’s life. The deceased, identified as Preet Saini, was a student of a private college in Landran. He was killed as a speeding car allegedly hit his scooter. Preet was rushed to a private hospital and succumbed to the injuries during treatment. (iStock)

As per police, the deceased is a resident of Ghannaur village in Patiala and was a student of BTech. A case has been registered on the complaint of his hostel roommate, Akshay.

In his complaint, Akshay alleged that Preet was going to Mohali on his Honda Activa and as he reached the main road, a recklessly driven car coming from Landran side hit his vehicle.

Preet was rushed to a private hospital and succumbed to the injuries during treatment. A case has been registered under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified car driver at Sohana police station.