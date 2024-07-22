Hit-and-run mishaps snuff out 4 lives in Mohali in 48 hrs

: Hit-and-run road mishaps in Mohali continue to cost precious lives, leaving their families bereaved and haplessly fighting for justice. Hit-and-run road mishaps in Mohali continue to cost precious lives, leaving their families bereaved and haplessly fighting for justice. (HT Photo)

In four such accidents in Mohali in the past 48 hours, four people, including two food delivery men, lost their lives.

In the first case, a 24-year-old man riding a bike was crushed to death after a rashly driven SUV hit his bike near Janta Chakki, Phase-11, around 11 pm on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Pal, a native of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and was currently residing in a rented accommodation in Phase-11 with his family.

The victim worked at Reliance Smart Bazaar in Bestech Mall in phase-11. After completing his work, he was returning home on his bike when a speeding white Fortuner SUV hit his bike. The accused managed to flee the spot post-accident.

Nankupal, 41, father of the victim said that someone called him around 11 pm from his son’s mobile and told him about the accident.

“When we reached there, my son was lying in a pool of blood. His bike was also damaged. A passerby had already called the ambulance following which we rushed him to the GMCH-32. On the way, he told me that someone in a white Fortuner hit him, but he could not recall the number of the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He was my elder son and had been working in the mall for the past two years,” he added.

Colleagues of the victim, who were behind him on their bikes, told the police that four men were in the SUV

“We are yet to identify the accused and are checking the CCTV cameras near the spot. We will soon trace the SUV driver,” a police officer said.

The Phase-11 police have booked the driver of an unidentified car under sections 281, 106 (1), and 324 (4) (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

2 food delivery men killed in separate mishaps

In another incident, a 30-year-old Zomato delivery man was killed after a speeding motorcyclist hit his bike in Phase-6, Mohali, around 9.30 pm on Friday.

The victim was identified as Vijay Kumar of Madanpura, Phase-1, Mohali.

His brother Maninder Kumar told police that while Vijay was going for a food delivery in Phase 6, a bike coming from the Dara Studio side rammed into his vehicle following which Vijay fell on the road and suffered fatal head injuries. The accused fled the spot.

Kumar was rushed to the local civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Phase-1 police registered a case against an unidentified bike driver.

Another Zomato delivery man, identified as Deepak Chand, 36, of Panchkula, died in a hit-and-run case after a rashly driven car hit his bike from the front near Bhankarpur village in Dera Bassi on Friday.

Avinash Chand, father of the deceased, told the police that his son was going for food delivery from Zirakpur to Mubarikpur around 9.30 am.

“The car was being driven at a very high speed. The accused driver fled the spot after hitting him. We rushed Deepak to Dera Bassi civil hospital where he died during treatment,” he said.

The Dera Bassi police booked an unidentified car driver under sections 281, 106, and 324 (4) of the BNS.

Elderly man dies after being hit by car in Zirakpur

In the fourth hit-and-run case, a 60-year-old man, who was taking a stroll outside his society Solitaire Greens in Zirakpur, died after being hit by a speeding car around 10.30 pm on Friday.

The victim was identified as RB Josuya. The accused fled the spot while the victim was rushed to the GMCH-32, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Zirakpur police booked an unidentified car driver under sections 281, and 106 (1) of the BNS.