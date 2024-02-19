Hitmen were hired to murder Dera Bassi woman: Police

Contract killers were hired to eliminate the 50-year-old woman who was shot dead outside her house in Guru Nanak Colony, Dafarpur, Dera Bassi, on February 12, police probe has revealed. Dera Bassi Police said the victim’s family did not receive any extortion call and the shooters’ modus operandi mimicked that of professional contract killers. (iStock)

The hit was most probably ordered over a property dispute in the family, said police.

As per investigators, the victim, Saroj, 50, owned multiple properties in her name and had some disputes with her family over them. Thus, the role of a relative is under scanner.

With the assailants yet to be nabbed, Mohali police have set out multiple teams from Dera Bassi police, besides Mohali CIA and other wings.

Police said the victim’s family did not receive any extortion call and the shooters’ modus operandi mimicked that of professional contract killers.

“They came on a motorcycle in broad daylight with their faces covered and shot the victim from a very close range. They fled towards Mubarikpur, drove further towards Barwala and returned to Mubarikpur again, before finally making good their escape,” a police official, attached with the probe, said.

Police suspect that one of the shooters is from Dera Bassi, while his accomplice is from a neighbouring state.

Multiple angles being probed

Police are also investigating other angles behind the murder, including the marital dispute of her daughter and have investigated around 15 people so far for leads.

According to sources, Saroj’s daughter suspected the involvement of her husband’s two friends. “On her suspicion regarding two men being hired by her husband, the suspects were interrogated, but their involvement was not found. Further investigating this theory,” a cop said.

Victim had multiple fights

Meanwhile, according to sources, the victim had indulged in numerous fights with local residents. “She also slapped people in her neighbourhood after heated arguments on multiple occasions. As she was habitual of sitting outside her house by placing a chair in the middle of the street, quarrels with passers-by were also common. We are probing this angle as well,” another investigator said.

While Dera Bassi ASP Vaibhav Chaudhary could not be contacted for a comment, another senior police officer said the investigation so far was pointing at property dispute.

Saroj had succumbed to her injuries at PGIMER on Thursday, after battling for life for three days.

She had sustained two bullets – one in the stomach and another in the neck. She was shot from a close range while sitting outside her house with her neighbours.

As per police, the shooters conducted a recce of the area, before striking around 1.30 pm, aware that the victim will be outside her house in the afternoon as per daily routine.

Saroj was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors referred her to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to her critical condition after excessive blood loss.

The accused are facing charges under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.