HIV prevalence among adults in Chandigarh down to 0.19%

The prevalence of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) among adults in Chandigarh has dipped over the past decade. With 21 lakh infected patients, India bears the third highest burden of HIV/AIDS in the world. (HT Photo)

According to data provided by the Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society (SACS), HIV prevalence among adults in the city has declined from 0.28% in 2010 to 0.19% in 2021, lower than the national average that stands at 0.21%.

Nationally, too, the prevalence has dropped from 0.32% in 2010 to 0.21% in 2021.

The 0.19% prevalence in Chandigarh translates to 19 in every 10,000 adults in the 15-49 age group having the HIV virus that causes AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

In terms of new infections, the UT health department received 402 fresh registrations between April 2022 and January 2023.

The data was presented at Chandigarh SACS’s two-day national conference “AIDSCON 12” that concluded on Saturday.

Chandigarh SACS project director VK Nagpal said, “The decline in HIV prevalence is a positive development and a testimony to the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals, researchers, activists, NGOs, SACS and National Aids Control Organisation.”

He added that to further reduce the prevalence, the Chandigarh administration was focusing on various new approaches. Recently, the UT health department had decided to set up its first Sampoorna Suraksha Kendra that aims to reach the high-risk population and provide all prevention and care services under one roof.

“The emphasis is on prevention, sensitisation, counselling, bridging gaps and most importantly addressing the stigma attached with HIV\AIDS. The Sampoorna Suraksha strategy will target individuals who are at risk of acquiring HIV or sexually transmitted infections. They will be identified through tie-ups with the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre, dating apps, helplines, social networking sites. We ensure complete privacy and psychosocial support,” he said.

Chandigarh is the only state in the country to organise this national conference regularly for the past 11 years. More than 350 people registered for the two-day conference.

Speakers from various national and international organisations presented their research work and shared their experiences.

Among the various sessions during the two-day event were NACP-V response to end HIV epidemic by 2030, addressing unmet sexual and reproductive health needs of key population and people living with HIV, prevention of transmission of HIV, recent advances in diagnosis and management of HIV, experiences with key population, good practices for prevention of HIV and blood safety.