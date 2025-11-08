Hockey Chandigarh celebrates a century of India’s national sport

Celebrating the centenary celebration of India’s national sport, Hockey Chandigarh in collaboration with Chandigarh sports department marked the occasion at the Sector-42 hockey stadium in Chandigarh on Friday. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during the centenary celebrations of Indian hockey at the Sector-42 hockey stadium in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT File)

Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab governor and UT administrator, was invited as chief guest at the event as guest of honour while H Rajesh Prasad, IAS, chief secretary, Chandigarh, was guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Karan Gilhotra, president of Hockey Chandigarh, said,” Hockey is India’s proud sporting heritage. The journey that began in 1925 with the formation of the national hockey association has now completed 100 years. It is a matter of great pride that Chandigarh is hosting this historic celebration. Our aim is to connect the younger generation with the golden legacy of Indian hockey.” Indian hockey team won a gold medal at the Amsterdam Olympics in 1928 against the Netherlands for the first time. Jaipal Singh was the captain of the Indian hockey team at that time. Over the span of last 100 years, India hockey teams have shone and brought glory to the nation, having won many global trophies.

Meanwhile, vice-president Anil Vohra shared that three exhibition matches were played comprising junior and senior boys’ matches along with a special girls’ match.

The event witnessed the presence of Olympians Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Dharamvir Singh, as well as current Indian team players Sanjay, Maninder Singh, and Vikramjit Singh. Family members of Rohit, captain of the Indian junior team were also in attendance.

Karan added, “These legendary players are true role models for our young athletes. Their experience and dedication are invaluable in inspiring the next generation.”

In his address, governor Gulab Chand Kataria said, “Chandigarh has produced several Olympic players who have brought immense glory to Indian hockey. The city’s talent, dedication, and sporting spirit are truly inspiring. I am confident that Chandigarh will continue to play a vital role in the progress and success of Indian hockey.” The Indian men’s hockey team earned bronze after defeating Spain 2-1 in the third-place playoff in 2024 Paris Olympics.