Hockey legend Yash Pal Vohra dies due to Covid at 92

Rajasthan Royals’ opener Manan Vohra’s grandfather Yash Pal Vohra, a former hockey player of Punjab, succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday, at the age of 92.

A contemporary of hockey legends such as late Balbir Singh Senior, Dharam Singh and Bakshish Singh, Yash Pal Vohra had played for Punjab during the 1950s and 1960s. He had also made it to the 24-member Indian hockey probables list for the 1956 Olympics but had missed the cut due to an injury.

After he quit playing, Vohra became an administrator and worked for the promotion of the sport. He was the founder secretary general of Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) and served the unit for 25 years. He had also been the secretary of Hockey Chandigarh for several years. He successfully ran the Rock Rovers Hockey Club and looked after the sport for decades. He was also a first-class hockey umpire and inspired many to take up the role.

“He was my hero and I took up umpiring after watching him in that role. I spoke to him just two days ago, and he was doing fine. But this terrible disease took him away from us. His immense contribution took Chandigarh Hockey to great heights,” said Satinder Sharma, an international hockey umpire. Since 1971, Vohra and his late brother SN Vohra had been organising an All India Gurmit Memorial Hockey Tournament (A- Grade) and in 2019 was its 48th edition in a row.

“He always wanted to provide a platform to young hockey players. Gurmit Memorial Hockey Tournament was one such meet which gave a chance to talented players from across India. We would like to take Vohra Sahab’s legacy forward with pride and passion,” said Anil Vohra, general secretary of Hockey Chandigarh.

Manan’s parents and grandmother had also tested positive for the virus but have recovered. “Manan is in Delhi for the Indian Premier League and wanted to fly back home for the last rites of his grandfather. But I told him to carry on with his game as his grandfather would have also wanted the same. His grandfather was his inspiration and driving force,” said Manan’s father Sanjeev Vohra.