Holistic development plan: Punjab and Haryana HC seeks fresh proposal from Chandigarh on traffic management

: The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the UT administration to come up with a fresh proposal on traffic management at the high court. The court was hearing a 2023 public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Vinod Dhaterwal, an office-bearer of the high court employees’ association. During the hearing, the court observed that Chandigarh should consider widening the existing entry and exit roads as well as the proposed slip roads, so as to ease the congestion of traffic between peak morning and evening hours. (HT Photo)

The Chandigarh administration’s chief architect, Kapil Setia, had apprised the court of the proposed traffic plan, which included providing slip roads at the old barrier roundabout and also widening of the existing slip road near the Rock Garden.

The court was hearing a 2023 public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Vinod Dhaterwal, an office-bearer of the high court employees’ association, demanding infrastructure development of the HC complex in the wake of increasing traffic congestion, space crunch and implementation of the holistic development plan.

During the hearing, the court observed that the UT should also consider widening the existing entry and exit roads as well as the proposed slip roads, so as to ease the congestion of traffic between peak morning and evening hours. Setia was also told to inform whether the Rock Garden gate area could be straightened. The competent authority is also directed to consider the proposal on the other side as about a service road parallel to the northern side of the Uttar Marg and parallel to the Rock Garden road on the eastern side, the court said while posting the matter for Wednesday.

It is also to be recalled that on November 30, 2023, court work had to be suspended due to waterlogging at the high court complex and the surrounding areas.

Due to waterlogging, long traffic jams were witnessed and lawyers faced difficulties in reaching the court complex. So severe was the waterlogging that the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association had to write a letter to the then chief justice to not to pass adverse orders due to non-appearance of lawyers as they were stuck in traffic jams.