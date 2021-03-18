IND USA
A proposal to reconstitute the committee is also pending with the Centre for around a year now.
Home minister’s advisory panel for Chandigarh hasn’t met since 2017

It is the apex institution for direct interface between Chandigarh’s elected representatives and the Union government
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:37 AM IST

Even as the working of the Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council has come under the scanner in the recent times, the home minister’s advisory committee has not held a meeting in nearly four years.

A proposal to reconstitute the committee is also pending with the Centre for around a year now.

The home minister’s advisory committee is the apex institution for the direct interface between Chandigarh’s elected representatives and the Union government.

“The advisory panel provides a forum to union territories without legislatures for interaction between the central government and the elected representatives of UTs on the major issues of policy,” said a senior UT official requesting anonymity.

The last meeting of the panel was held in 2017 under the chairmanship of then Union home minister Rajnath Singh. It was the first and last meeting of the committee constituted in November 2016.

“I had attended the 2017 meeting. It was very constructive and some of the suggestions were implemented. We were also assured that such meetings would be held every three months. But since then, the government has not cared to call a single meeting, showing their non-seriousness about the important issues concerning the city,” said Devinder Singh Babla, Congress councillor and leader of opposition in Chandigarh municipal corporation.

However, former members have highlighted the committee’s effectiveness and importance for the city. “It is the only formal platform where Chandigarh’s residents can sit face to face with the officials of home ministry and air their grievances. They can bring important issues to the direct notice of the home minister. The discussions in the past meetings have borne positive results for the city,” said Surinder Bahga, member of the committee constituted in 2016.

But this is not the first time that the committee’s meetings have been put on the back burner. As per senior UT officials, the last meeting in 2017 was held after a gap of nearly 12 years. The meeting in 2005 was held after 20 years.

The tenure of the advisory committee members is three years, and they can get extension. Chandigarh is represented by the UT administrator, and in his absence, UT adviser. The member of Parliament, mayor, leader of opposition are the ex-officio members. Nominated members include one woman member and one SC/ST member, who represent various interests and groups from the city.

“Even without the meeting, whatever is required for the UT is being taken up officially through proper channels, and things are sorted if and when any specific problems crop up. We will attend the meeting as and when it is called,” said the UT adviser Manoj Parida.

Scope of functions

General questions of policy relating to the administration of territory in the state list

All legislative proposals concerning the territory in regard to matters in the state list

Such matters relating to the annual financial statement of the Union so far as it concerns the UT

All development issues concerning the UT

Any other matter on which it may be considered necessary by the ministry of home affairs that the advisory committee should be consulted

