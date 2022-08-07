Hooda congratulates players for winning medals in Commonwealth Games
Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday congratulated the players, who have won medals for the country by performing brilliantly in the Commonwealth Games.
Hooda participated as the chief guest in a ceremony to honour DSP Pradeep Khatri for winning the silver medal in the World Police Games held in Ismaila village.
He also participated in the Shravani Havan program organised for Varun Arya, who made a world record in yoga, at his residence in Paksama village.
Commenting on Indian players’ performance in the Commonwealth Games, Hooda said that all the players have lived up to the expectations of the country and his joy has been doubled by the wonderful performance of sportspersons from Haryana.
Addressing a press conference, Hooda said that as always, this time also the contribution of the youth of Haryana is the highest in the medal tally of the country.
“In such a situation, the government should not leave any stone unturned in the honour and respect of the players. The government should reinstate the policy of appointing sportspersons to the post of DSP, made during the Congress government,” he added.
Hooda said that the policy of ‘Padak Lao-Pad Pao’, was formulated by his government and the players were given a cash prize of up to ₹5 crore.
“Competitions like SPAT were started at the school level to find and hone talent. The result of all these efforts is that the whole world is recognising the contribution of Haryana, which has a small population. Out of India’s 38 gold medals in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, 22 of them were won by Haryana players alone.
The Congress government had built stadiums to promote sports infrastructure in every village, but the present government has left them at God’s will. Far from providing coaching and sports equipment there, these premises are not even cleaned,” he added.
-
Congress trying to create pressure on ED: Anil Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday took a dig at the Congress and said that through its nationwide protests, the party is trying to create pressure on the Enforcement Directorate. Vij was interacting with the media on the sidelines of his 'Janata Darbar' at Ambala Cantonment's PWD rest house. At his darbar, Vij reportedly heard over 4,000 complaints from complainants across the state and issued appropriate instructions to resolve them at the earliest.
-
Samyukt Kisan Morcha to launch nationwide campaign against Agnipath scheme on Sunday
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farm unions, on Saturday said it will launch a nationwide campaign against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for military recruitment on August 7. The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, seeks to recruit youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.
-
Guest column | Fitness, just a stretch away
Stretching helps maintain overall health and should be incorporated into one's fitness routine. There are different types of stretches – dynamic and static. Static stretching is also a great way to release stress and tension from muscles, which can help one feel more relaxed. Stretching can help reduce the accumulation of lactic acid in the body. It also relaxes tense muscles. Stretching warms up the muscles and loosens joints to help one move better.
-
Details of spending on AAP’s victory rally exposes hollowness of Mann & team’s honesty claims: Opposition
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday said that Rs.14.63 lakh incurred on government account over the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Vijay Yatra' (victory rally) on March 13, even before the ministers were sworn in, has exposed the hollowness of Bhagwant Mann-led government's much-touted claims of honesty. The information was procured through an RTI.
-
Since outbreak, 2,100 cases, nine cattle deaths due to lumpy skin disease in Yamunanagar
Days after its outbreak in Haryana in July-end, as many as 2,100 cases of lumpy skin disease have been reported in Yamunanagar district with nine animals dying after the infection till Saturday. Almost half of them have been recorded only in the Radaur sub-division while 300 such cases have also appeared in neighbouring Ambala district too, mostly in the Barara sub-division in the same period, officials said.
