Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan is new Haryana Congress chief

The Congress on Wednesday appointed former legislator Udai Bhan as president of the Haryana Congress.

A loyalist of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhan replaces Kumari Selja.

The announcement came after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) issued a press release, stating that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of Kumari Selja from the post of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president with immediate effect.

The Congress president has also appointed four working presidents of the state unit. They are: Shruti Choudhry, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta.

“The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president Kumari Selja,” the release signed by AICC general secretary and member of Parliament KC Venugopal said.