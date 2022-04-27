Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan is new Haryana Congress chief
The Congress on Wednesday appointed former legislator Udai Bhan as president of the Haryana Congress.
A loyalist of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhan replaces Kumari Selja.
Also read: PM Modi says vaccination of kids priority, urges caution at Covid meet with CMs
The announcement came after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) issued a press release, stating that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of Kumari Selja from the post of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president with immediate effect.
The Congress president has also appointed four working presidents of the state unit. They are: Shruti Choudhry, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta.
“The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president Kumari Selja,” the release signed by AICC general secretary and member of Parliament KC Venugopal said.
-
Karnataka: 146 held in connection with Hubli stone-pelting incident
As many as 146 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Corporator Nazeer Ahmed Honyal, were arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16, the police informed on Wednesday. On Saturday, the AIMIM leader and Hubli unit president Dadapeer Betgeri was arrested in connection with the incident. Earlier, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Irfan Nalvatwad was also arrested.
-
Bihar groom among 3 hurt at wedding event. He was firing in air; arrest soon
A bridegroom in Bihar's Ara town was among three people injured whenThe groom, Ravi Shankar Kumard and his friends fired shots in the air from a country-made revolver at a wedding event late on Tuesday, police said. The groom, Ravi Shankar Kumar, sustained pellet injuries and was taken to hospital where he and two relatives are under treatment. Bhojpur district superintendent of police Vinay Tiwary said the groom and his friend will be arrested.
-
Delhi’s Mohammadpur village will be called Madhavpuram, says BJP
NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Wednesday said they have changed the name of south Delhi's Mohammadpur village in south Delhi to Madhavpuram on their own because the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government hadn't acted on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's proposal in this regard since December. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta along with senior party leaders put up a board with 'Welcome to Madhavpuram' written on it at the entrance of the village.
-
Noida pub brawl death: 7 arrested, 2 accused at large
Seven people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the pub brawl at a Noida mall, which left a man dead on Monday night. They include five staffers of the pub and two from the security team of the mall. Police detained 16 staffers of the pub and mall as well as six of Brijesh Kumar Ray colleagues for questioning on Tuesday. They later identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.
-
Haridwar denies nod to mahapanchayat, imposes section 144
After the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Uttarakhand government to ensure that no hate speeches are delivered at the Dharm Sansad scheduled to held in Roorkee on Wednesday, the Haridwar district administration said permission has not been given to the organisers of a mahapanchayat and Section 144 has been imposed in three villages of Bhagwanpur where communal clashes took place on April 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics