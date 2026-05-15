Hooda reacts to Sampla MC result: ‘66% voted against BJP, party won only five of 16 wards’

Reacting to the BJP’s victory in his home turf of Sampla, former chief minister and leader of the opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that nearly 66% of the votes were polled against the BJP. Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the party did not stop any party worker from contesting this election independently. (HT File)

“The BJP candidate got only 34% of the votes while 66% votes were polled against the BJP and out of 16 wards, the BJP could win only five”, Hooda said when asked about the result in the Sampla municipal committee, which is part of his Garhi-Sampla-Keloi constituency.

Hooda said that this reflects that the mandate was against the BJP and the Congress did not contest the election, as the party never contests municipal committee elections on the party symbol. He said that the election is unlikely to have any impact on party workers and they are working on the ground to strengthen the party.

He said that the party did not stop any party worker from contesting this election independently.

Hooda slammed the state government over increasing number of suicides in the state as flagged by the NCRB report, saying that the youths of the state are demoralised dude to rising unemployment. He alleged that the BJP government is deliberately depriving Haryana’s youth of jobs and is instead awarding these positions to people from outside the state.

Citing examples from various recruitment drives, the Congress leader alleged that rules were deliberately framed specifically to exclude the youth of Haryana, in violation of UGC guidelines. “In the recruitment for assistant professors in Hindi, out of 60 selected candidates in the general category, 41 were from other states,” he alleged.

Hooda said that in the recruitment for assistant professors in psychology, out of 400 candidates vying for 85 posts, only three were selected. He also hailed the decision by the Punjab and Haryana high court to quash the recruitment process for assistant professors in English and stated that this marks a victory for the struggle of Haryana’s youth.