Hooda seeks compensation for crop burnt down during thunderstorm
Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday demanded ₹25,000 per acre compensation for farmers whose wheat crop was burnt down due to thunderstorm and short circuit of electricity.
In a statement, the leader of Opposition said hundreds of acres of crop were destroyed in Rohtak’s Makdauli, Rithal, Basantpur, Brahmanwas, Dhamad, Khidwali, Nidana, Samargopalpur, Kharavad, Needana, Bahu Akbarpur and Sisar villages. Crop was destroyed in Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and Fatehabad districts.
“Fire broke out in many places as a result of thunderstorm, short circuit, etc. The fire department should also increase its capacity,” he said.
Hooda said the meteorological department has predicted thunderstorms and rain in the coming days. In such a situation, keeping the crop in the open is harmful for farmers and the government.
Dronacharya awardee boxer booked under Juvenile Justice Act
The Bhiwani police have booked Dronacharya awardee boxing coach Jagdish Singh under the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly threatening a 13-year-old budding wrestler of spoiling his career after he raised the age bar issue of his opponent during a tournament at Bhiwani's Sai Stadium on April 12. Jadgish was also the coach of Olympian Vijender Singh. The Dronacharya awardee coach said all the allegations are false and baseless.
Uttar Pradesh to hold global summit for ₹10 lakh crore investment
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government proposes to hold the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit in the next two years to attract investment of ₹10 lakh crore for the state. Yogi stated this while viewing the presentation of 11 departments of infrastructure and industrial development sector. He said there was great potential for investment in the state and this was a major source for generation of employment.
Three men burnt alive as car hits truck in Panipat
Three people were burnt alive after a car they were travelling in caught fire after crashing into a truck near Istana village on the Panipat-Rohtak highway, police said on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Vikrant, 30, and residents of Barana village in Panipat, 28, Sugam Tyagi, and Pankaj Kumar, 26, of Jalalpur village in Panipat. Police said the deceased were private lab technicians and were going shopping for a 'jagran' at Vikrant's residence.
Charuni writes to Amit Shah to fulfil pending demands of farmers
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Friday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, urging him to withdraw cases registered against farmers during last year's agitation against the repealed three farm laws at various railways stations. Charuni said the government is yet to form a committee to decide on the minimum support price, revocation of cases against farmers in various states and other demands.
100-DAY PLAN: State govt to distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among farmers
The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among people who are engaged in fish farming in the next 100 days across state. The move is aimed to boost the fisheries sector and generate employment opportunities, minister for fisheries development Sanjay Nishad said on Friday. Besides increasing fish production, the move will also provide sustainable livelihood to the people who have adopted fish farming, Nishad said.
