Hooda slams BJP govt for delay in Hisar airport construction

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 03, 2025 06:36 AM IST

In a statement, Hooda alleged that the BJP government not only caused a historic delay in the construction of the airport approved during the Congress tenure but also committed a scam.

Accusing the BJP government of corruption, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday attributed the delay in construction of Hisar airport to negligence.

The Congress leader said the extent of scam in the project can be seen from the fact that the boundary wall of the airport was built without foundation. (HT File)
The Congress leader said the extent of scam in the project can be seen from the fact that the boundary wall of the airport was built without foundation.

“The boundary wall of the airport built without foundation has put the security of the airport in danger. If an animal comes on the runway at the time of take-off or landing of the aircraft, a mishap can happen,” he said.

Hooda said Haryana public works department (PWD) has done work worth 362 crore at Hisar airport which included building boundary wall, runway and inspection road.

The former CM said that the director general Civil Aviation has expressed displeasure with the Haryana government and public works department and banned them from doing any work at Hisar airport in the future.

Hooda said approval was given to develop the existing airstrips in Hisar and Karnal as domestic airports during the Congress government in August 2013. “Earlier, a joint feasibility study was conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Haryana government in October 2012 and a feasibility report was prepared by the AAI. The Haryana government offered the required land to the AAI for the upgradation of Hisar and Karnal airstrips, as demanded by the AAI,” he said.

“After the change of government in the state and the centre, the then Civil Aviation minister had also accepted the plan of the Congress government. Hisar and Karnal airstrips were identified among the 50 places where small airports were to be developed. But the BJP government put this project on hold,” he said.

