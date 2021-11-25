Hooda slams Haryana govt for HPSC dental surgeons’ recruitment scam

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that the recruitment scam in Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has exposed the tall claims of transparency while demanding an inquiry by the CBI or a sitting judge of the high court.

“The tall claims of transparency, honesty and recruitments-on-merit have fallen flat with the arrest of the top officials of the HPSC for their alleged involvement in the job scam,” said Hooda while interacting with mediapersons in Panipat.

Taking a dig at chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s claims to end “parchi and kharchi (approach and money)” in government jobs, the former chief minister said, “All the claims are found locked in a suitcase recovered from the HPSC official and this government has adopted a unique policy — “naukri becho, khareedo votes, kamao notes (sell jobs, buy votes and earn).”

Hooda also slammed the government for distancing itself from the corruption in the recruitment board, saying, “If the people sitting in the government do not have any involvement in this scam, why is a high-level judicial inquiry not being conducted into the whole matter?” The chairpersons of HSCC and HPSC are appointed by the government and it is their responsibility to ensure that recruitments by both the boards are clean and there are no allegations of corruption.

Hooda also termed the government’s decision to provide 75% jobs to Haryana residents as misleading and said that this government has made Haryana the only state in the country where two types of residence certificates are required to apply for government jobs.

The Congress was planning to hold a third ‘Vipaksh aapke samaksh’ programme in Nuh as two programmes organised in Karnal and Jind got overwhelming response from the government, he added.