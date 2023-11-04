close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hookah ban: Panchkula police launch helpline for public

Hookah ban: Panchkula police launch helpline for public

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 04, 2023 06:46 AM IST

Panchkula commissioner of police Sibash Kabiraj urged the public to inform the police on mobile number 7419-000-001 if they have any information regarding hookah being served or any antisocial activity in the city

To enforce the ban on hookah parlours in Panchkula, commissioner of police Sibash Kabiraj has issued a helpline number asking residents to come forward and complain about the bars and restaurants serving hookah in the city despite the ban.

Panchkula police commissioner said separate police teams have been formed to illegal hookah in any club, bar, cafe, lounge, etc. and there will be special monitoring, especially on Saturday night. (HT File)
Panchkula police commissioner said separate police teams have been formed to illegal hookah in any club, bar, cafe, lounge, etc. and there will be special monitoring, especially on Saturday night. (HT File)

Kabiraj urged the public to inform the police on mobile number 7419-000-001 if they have any information regarding hookah being served or any antisocial activity in the city. The name and address of the person giving information will be kept secret.

The police commissioner said separate police teams have been formed to illegal hookah in any club, bar, cafe, lounge, etc. and there will be special monitoring, especially on Saturday night.

“If any club, lounge, bar, etc. is found serving hookah illegally, then strict action will be taken against it,” said a statement issued by the police.

Kabiraj said, as per the orders of the Haryana government, Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code has been imposed, completely banning hookah in the city.

