Hookah bar raided in Panchkula’s Sector 11, 2 held

Two persons were arrested for serving hookah in their bar in Sector 11 on Saturday. Acting on a tip off, a joint team of the CM Flying Squad, Haryana Police and drug and excise inspectors, raided Coco Café and Lounge and Chamber Night Club at around 3.30 am, and found the establishments were serving hookah. (HT Photo)

The managers, Ankush and Vinay Sharma of Zirakpur, were arrested and liquor, eight water pipes and different hookah flavours were seized.

The accused were presented in court on Saturday. Vinay was sent to one-day police remand,while Ankush was sent to judicial custody. A case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, Poisons Act, Excise Act, and relevant section of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA, 2003) at Sector 5, Panchkula.